LPSS names new Comeaux High head football coach

The Lafayette Parish School System has chosen a new head football coach for the Comeaux High Spartans.

Eric Holden was announced as the new head football coach for Ovey Comeaux High School on Thursday, March 18.

Holden most recently served as head football coach at St. John of Plaquemine. Holden has 16 years of high school football coaching experience, including stints as head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and athletic director at various schools, mostly in the greater Baton Rouge area.

LPSS says Holden's track record includes coaching in two LHSAA 1A championship games and two semi-final games, among other playoff appearances.

As head football coach for Berwick High School in 2016-2018, Holden transformed a school that hadn’t seen a winning season in 20 years, finishing 8-2 and earning a playoff berth. In his second year, the team followed up by making it to the second round of the playoffs.

“I am excited that Coach Holden has joined LPSS to lead the Spartans football program,” said LPSS Athletic Director Nic Jeffers. “We’re excited for the energy and enthusiasm Coach Holden will bring to Comeaux High both on and off of the field - he’s eager to get the ball rolling.”

Holden has a bachelor’s degree in general studies and is certified in teaching social studies at the secondary level. Prior to his career coaching football, Holden served in the U.S. Army for two years and also worked at a non-profit serving at-risk youth in Baton Rouge.

