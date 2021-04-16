LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
CLASS 5A
29. Southside
4. Walker
30. New Iberia
3. Barbe
19. Acadiana
14. Haughton
CLASS 4A
17. South Lafourche
16. Cecilia
25. Breaux Bridge
8. Assumption
28. Opelousas
5. North Vermilion
27. Westgate
6. Franklinton
26. Eleanor McMain
7. Eunice
23. Morgan City
10. Belle Chasse
32. Landry-Walker
2. Beau Chene
CLASS 3A
17. Church Point
16. Caldwell Parish
25. Patterson
8. South Beauregard
21. Jennings
12. Iota
29. Ville Platte
4. Iowa
19. Kenner Discovery
14. Berwick
22. Erath
11. Pine Prairie
18. West Feliciana
15. Mamou
31. Lake Charles Prep
2. Kaplan
CLASS 2A
25. Pickering
8. Loreauville
21. Delcambre
12. French Settlement
26. Vinton
7. Port Barre
23. Welsh
10. Lake Arthur
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
10. Centerville
7. Delta Charter
CLASS B
19. Doyline
14. Lacassine
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux
8. Teurlings
15. E.D White
2. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Ascension Epis.
8. Catholic
10. Episcopal
7. Lafayette Christian
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Ouchita Christian
8. Opelousas Catholic
11. St. Edmund
6. Cedar Creek
10. Sacred Heart
7. Central Catholic
15. Highland Baptist
2. Catholic P.C.
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
1. Northside Christian - BYE
