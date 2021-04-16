Watch
LHSAA softball brackets released

Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 16, 2021
**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A
29. Southside
4. Walker

30. New Iberia
3. Barbe

19. Acadiana
14. Haughton

CLASS 4A
17. South Lafourche
16. Cecilia

25. Breaux Bridge
8. Assumption

28. Opelousas
5. North Vermilion

27. Westgate
6. Franklinton

26. Eleanor McMain
7. Eunice

23. Morgan City
10. Belle Chasse

32. Landry-Walker
2. Beau Chene

CLASS 3A
17. Church Point
16. Caldwell Parish

25. Patterson
8. South Beauregard

21. Jennings
12. Iota

29. Ville Platte
4. Iowa

19. Kenner Discovery
14. Berwick

22. Erath
11. Pine Prairie

18. West Feliciana
15. Mamou

31. Lake Charles Prep
2. Kaplan

CLASS 2A
25. Pickering
8. Loreauville

21. Delcambre
12. French Settlement

26. Vinton
7. Port Barre

23. Welsh
10. Lake Arthur

CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
10. Centerville
7. Delta Charter

CLASS B
19. Doyline
14. Lacassine

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux
8. Teurlings

15. E.D White
2. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Ascension Epis.
8. Catholic

10. Episcopal
7. Lafayette Christian

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Ouchita Christian
8. Opelousas Catholic

11. St. Edmund
6. Cedar Creek

10. Sacred Heart
7. Central Catholic

15. Highland Baptist
2. Catholic P.C.

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
1. Northside Christian - BYE

