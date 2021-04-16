LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

CLASS 5A

29. Southside

4. Walker

30. New Iberia

3. Barbe

19. Acadiana

14. Haughton

CLASS 4A

17. South Lafourche

16. Cecilia

25. Breaux Bridge

8. Assumption

28. Opelousas

5. North Vermilion

27. Westgate

6. Franklinton

26. Eleanor McMain

7. Eunice

23. Morgan City

10. Belle Chasse

32. Landry-Walker

2. Beau Chene

CLASS 3A

17. Church Point

16. Caldwell Parish

25. Patterson

8. South Beauregard

21. Jennings

12. Iota

29. Ville Platte

4. Iowa

19. Kenner Discovery

14. Berwick

22. Erath

11. Pine Prairie

18. West Feliciana

15. Mamou

31. Lake Charles Prep

2. Kaplan

CLASS 2A

25. Pickering

8. Loreauville

21. Delcambre

12. French Settlement

26. Vinton

7. Port Barre

23. Welsh

10. Lake Arthur

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL ROUND

10. Centerville

7. Delta Charter

CLASS B

19. Doyline

14. Lacassine

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

9. David Thibodaux

8. Teurlings

15. E.D White

2. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Ascension Epis.

8. Catholic

10. Episcopal

7. Lafayette Christian

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Ouchita Christian

8. Opelousas Catholic

11. St. Edmund

6. Cedar Creek

10. Sacred Heart

7. Central Catholic

15. Highland Baptist

2. Catholic P.C.

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

1. Northside Christian - BYE

