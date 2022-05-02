LHSAA completes day one of State High School Golf Championships

Division I - Boys

C. E. Byrd of Shreveport and Catholic-Baton Rouge each put three players in the top 10 individuals in Boys Division I and used those performances to grab the top two team spots Monday in the first round of the Oschner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Byrd (291) holds a one-stroke lead over Catholic High of Baton Rouge in the team chase going into Tuesday’s final round over the 6,291-yard par-72 Cane Row Golf Club.

Byrd’s James Holtsclaw had five birdies in a six-hole stretch to key Byrd’s performance and grab the individual lead. Holtsclaw birdied the fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth holes on a five-under front-side 31 and finished at five-under 67 to lead by two shots entering Tuesday’s final round.

Noah McWilliams of Benton stands in second place, posting six birdies on the way to a 35-34—69 score. Walter Anderson of Catholic-Baton Rouge is third, two more strokes behind at one-under 71, while the quartet of Joshua Achord of St. Paul’s, David Marsh of Catholic-Baton Rouge, Eli Hill of Airline and Duke Bowen of C. E. Byrd are tied for fourth at even-par 72.

St. Paul’s, the defending Division I boys’ champion, is in third place in the team chase at 300, nine strokes back of Byrd, while Jesuit stands fourth at 311, Benton fifth at 312 and Brother Martin sixth at 317. Barbe and Sulphur round out the team field in a tie for seventh at 321.

Tuesday’s final round gets underway at 8 a.m. off both Nos. 1 and 10 tees at Cane Row.

Division I - Girls

Barbe put its two players in the top seven individually and Sydney Moss of C. E. Byrd had the top individual outing here Monday in the Girls Division I first round of the Oschner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Isabella Bradley (43-38—81) and Isabella Callaba (40-42—82) combined to give the Lady Bucs a team 163 score, good enough for a 12-stroke lead entering Tuesday’s final round over the 5,760-yard par-72 The Wetlands layout.

Defending individual champion Moss had a two-under front nine that included two birdies and seven pars, and also birdied the par-four 17th to finish at 34-40—74. She leads Sarah Meral of St. Scholastica, last year’s runner-up, by one stroke after Meral posted a three-over 75 score.

Teagan Connors of Lusher Charter stands in third place with a 79 score, and Hannah Pitre of Dutchtown is in fourth with an eight-over 80.

Barbe leads Dutchtown (175) by that 12-stroke margin entering Tuesday’s final round in an effort at defending its 2021 title. St. Scholastica stands in third place at 179 and Sam Houston is fourth at 180, while Moss’ Byrd squad stands in fifth place at 187.

The final round gets underway at 8 a.m. off the No. 10 tee at The Wetlands.

Division II - Boys

Hometown squad St. Thomas More put all five of its players in the top 18 individually and used that balance to claim the team lead Monday in the Division II boys first round of the Oschner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

The Cougars, who finished third in last year’s tournament, compiled a 315 team score for an 11-stroke lead over defending champion St. Louis Catholic going into Tuesday’s final round over the 6,536-yard par-72 Farm d’Allie course. St. Louis had a 326 team total and is one shot ahead of Neville’s 327 third place score.

J. D. Treffin of Neville was five-over-par after his first nine holes on the back side, but came back with a three-under 33 on the front to claim the individual lead with a 33-41—74 score. He leads by two strokes over the trio of James Stonecipher of St. Thomas More, Stephen Faucheaux of Holy Cross and Gabe Savoie of South Lafourche, who all shot four-over 76.

Jude Bourque of St. Thomas More is in solo fifth place at 77, while teammates Thomas Oubre (80) and Tripp Bellard (82) provided STM’s other counting scores.

Ross Anderson of St. Louis Catholic and Alexander Walker of Caddo Magnet are tied for sixth at 78 and the trio of Dax Reaux of Teurlings Catholic, Preston Giroir of Holy Cross and Jeff Drury of Belle Chasse are tied for eighth at 79.

The final round gets underway at 8 a.m. off both Nos. 1 and 10 tees at The Farm d’Allie.

Division II - Girls

Ursuline put its two counting players in the top seven individually and used that balance to take the team lead in Division II Girls Monday in the opening round of the Oschner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Sweden Ledet and Ariana Blagrove both carded 81 scores to give last year’s runner-up Ursuline a 162 score, enough for a 13-stroke lead over second-place Ouachita Christian (175) going into Tuesday’s final round over the 5,760-yard par-72 The Wetlands layout.

Morgan Guepet of St. Martin’s, the defending individual champion, had three birdies in her first eight holes and held on to card an even-par 35-37—72 score. That was good enough for a two-stroke lead over Elizabeth Lapeyre of Newman (74), while Samantha Schultz of Christ Episcopal stands in third place at three-over 75 and Sophia Macias of Episcopal-Baton Rouge and Sarah Knight of Ouachita Christian are tied for fourth at five-over 77.

Episcopal-Baton Rouge leads a close battle for third-place team honors at 185, with St. Martin’s at 186 and Newman at 187.

The final round is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday off the No. 1 tee at The Wetlands.

