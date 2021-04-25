Watch
LHSAA baseball brackets released

Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 18:16:16-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A
25. Lafayette
8. Haughton

19. New Iberia
14. Southside

22. West Ouachita
11. Acadiana

CLASS 4A
24. Leesville
9. Breaux Bridge

29. Beau Chene
4. Neville

30. Huntington
3. North Vermilion

19. Belle Chasse
14. Carencro

22. Pearl River
11. Rayne

26. Westgate
7. South Terrebone

23. Cecilia
10. DeRidder

18. Northwood - Shrev.
15. Eunice

31. Morgan City
2. North Desoto

CLASS 3A
17. Patterson
16. North Webster

25. Lake Charles College Prep
8. Berwick

21. Crowley
12. Buckeye

20. Erath
13. Grant

29. Albany
4. Iota

30. Mamou
3. Lutcher

22. Church Point
11. Westlake

23. Union Parish
10. Jennings

18. Kaplan
15. Pine Prairie

31. St. Martinville
2. South Beauregard

CLASS 2A
28. Port Allen
5. Loreauville

21. Delcambre
12. Port Barre

19. Lake Arthur
14. Avoyelles Public Charter

23. Vinton
10. Welsh

CLASS 1A
22. Homer
11. Centerville

7. Gueydan - Bye

CLASS B
18. Lacassine
15. Stanley

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
12. Lusher
5. Teurlings

10. St. Michael
7. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
1. Notre Dame - BYE

11. Episcopal
6. Ascension Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge
3. Lafayette Christian

10. Catholic N.I.
7. Dunham

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
9. Covenant Christian
8. Vermilion Catholic

12. St. Edmund
5. Catholic P.C.

14. Highland Baptist
3. Calvary Baptist

11. Central Private
6. Central Catholic

10. Country Day
7. Opelousas Catholic

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
8. ESA
1. Grace Christian

5. Northside Christian
4. Family Community

------------------------------------------------------------
