LHSAA baseball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
25. Lafayette
8. Haughton
19. New Iberia
14. Southside
22. West Ouachita
11. Acadiana
CLASS 4A
24. Leesville
9. Breaux Bridge
29. Beau Chene
4. Neville
30. Huntington
3. North Vermilion
19. Belle Chasse
14. Carencro
22. Pearl River
11. Rayne
26. Westgate
7. South Terrebone
23. Cecilia
10. DeRidder
18. Northwood - Shrev.
15. Eunice
31. Morgan City
2. North Desoto
CLASS 3A
17. Patterson
16. North Webster
25. Lake Charles College Prep
8. Berwick
21. Crowley
12. Buckeye
20. Erath
13. Grant
29. Albany
4. Iota
30. Mamou
3. Lutcher
22. Church Point
11. Westlake
23. Union Parish
10. Jennings
18. Kaplan
15. Pine Prairie
31. St. Martinville
2. South Beauregard
CLASS 2A
28. Port Allen
5. Loreauville
21. Delcambre
12. Port Barre
19. Lake Arthur
14. Avoyelles Public Charter
23. Vinton
10. Welsh
CLASS 1A
22. Homer
11. Centerville
7. Gueydan - Bye
CLASS B
18. Lacassine
15. Stanley
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
12. Lusher
5. Teurlings
10. St. Michael
7. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
1. Notre Dame - BYE
11. Episcopal
6. Ascension Episcopal
14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge
3. Lafayette Christian
10. Catholic N.I.
7. Dunham
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
9. Covenant Christian
8. Vermilion Catholic
12. St. Edmund
5. Catholic P.C.
14. Highland Baptist
3. Calvary Baptist
11. Central Private
6. Central Catholic
10. Country Day
7. Opelousas Catholic
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
8. ESA
1. Grace Christian
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Community
