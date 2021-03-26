SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email LCA'S bats take over in the 12-3 win on the road against Welsh High School Softball KATC By: Briana Aldridge Posted at 10:06 PM, Mar 25, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-26 00:02:28-04 The LCA Lady Knights get their first district win on the season against Welsh on the road.LCA 12, Welsh 3 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters