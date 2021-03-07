LCA Wins Division III Championship over STA, 4th Title in 5 years

Posted at 8:13 PM, Mar 06, 2021

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - Games played at University Center in Hammond

Championships

Class 3A - Saturday 5:00 p.m.

7. Northwest 37

1. Madison Prep 49 Class 2A - Friday 7:30 p.m.

3. Lake Arthur 62

1. Doyle 61 Class B - Thursday 7:30

2. Fairview 55

1. Hathaway 51 Division III - Saturday 12:00 p.m.

3. St. Thomas Aquinas 39

1. Lafayette Christian 48 Division IV - Thursday 2:30 p.m.

2. Highland Baptist 40

1. Ouchaita Christian 61 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Semifinals

Class 2A

Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57 Class 3A

Northwest 58, South Beauregard 53 Class 1A

East Iberville 54, North Central 40 Class B

Hathaway 46, Bell City 34 Division II

St. Louis Catholic 48, St. Thomas More 41 Division IV

Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39



