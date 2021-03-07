LCA Wins Division III Championship over STA, 4th Title in 5 years

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - Games played at University Center in Hammond
Championships
Class 3A - Saturday 5:00 p.m.
7. Northwest 37
1. Madison Prep 49
Class 2A - Friday 7:30 p.m.
3. Lake Arthur 62
1. Doyle 61
Class B - Thursday 7:30
2. Fairview 55
1. Hathaway 51
Division III - Saturday 12:00 p.m.
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 39
1. Lafayette Christian 48
Division IV - Thursday 2:30 p.m.
2. Highland Baptist 40
1. Ouchaita Christian 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Semifinals
Class 2A
Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57
Class 3A
Northwest 58, South Beauregard 53
Class 1A
East Iberville 54, North Central 40
Class B
Hathaway 46, Bell City 34
Division II
St. Louis Catholic 48, St. Thomas More 41
Division IV
Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39