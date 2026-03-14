Lacassine wins back-to-back state titles

LAKE CHARLES — The Lacassine Cardinals beat Zwolle, 58-49, to win their second straight Class B state title. Malachi Broussard was named the most outstanding player of the game with 22 points.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel