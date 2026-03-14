Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Lacassine wins back-to-back state titles

Lacassine wins back-to-back state titles
Lacassine wins back-to-back state titles
Posted

LAKE CHARLES — The Lacassine Cardinals beat Zwolle, 58-49, to win their second straight Class B state title. Malachi Broussard was named the most outstanding player of the game with 22 points.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.