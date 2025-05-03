Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Kaplan, Notre Dame, Pine Prairie fall in LHSAA softball semifinal round

Kaplan, Notre Dame, Pine Prairie fall in LHSAA softball semifinal round
Pine Prairie LHSAA softball state.jpg
Posted

The LHSAA softball state tournament is underway, with six local teams (Notre Dame, Pine Prairie, Kaplan, Northside Christian, St. Thomas More, Opelousas Catholic) vying for a chance to compete for a championship. Division III action kicked off Thursday, with dramatic moments and tough defeats shaping the early rounds.

In Division III Non-Select, Kaplan’s hopes of returning to the title game for the first time in two years were dashed by a red-hot Doyle squad. The Tigers struck first in the opening inning when Alyson Fletcher laid down a bunt with runners on the corners, leading to an errant throw home that gave Doyle an early lead.

After building a 2-0 advantage, Doyle saw its lead cut in half in the bottom of the first when Kaplan’s Baleigh Landry drove a ball into left field to bring in a run. But that was as close as the Pirates would get. Doyle erupted for five runs across the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by Fletcher’s two-run double, ultimately pulling away for a 13-3 win.

Elsewhere in the bracket, Pine Prairie battled Jena in a tightly contested matchup. Jena’s Callie Decker opened the scoring in the first inning with a shot to left-center, allowing Haylee Dangerfield to score all the way from first base. Pine Prairie answered in the third, plating two runs, including a sharp liner from Ella Fontenot down the third base line to take a 2-1 lead.

But in the fourth, Jena’s Autumn Sharp delivered the go-ahead RBI single, lifting the Giants to a 3-2 victory and a spot in the next round.

In Division III Select play, Notre Dame fell to D’Arbonne Woods in a high-scoring affair, 13-11. Despite the Pios’ offensive output, five costly errors proved too much to overcome in the loss.

Three remaining games ( St. Thomas More, Opelousas Catholic) were postponed due to inclement weather and are scheduled to resume Saturday, May 3.

Northside Christian faces Claiborne Christian in Class C at noon. Meanwhile in the 3:00 p.m. slot, St. Thomas More battles Mt. Carmel in Division I Select, and Opelousas Catholic takes on St. John in Division IV Select.

Championship games are set to take place Sunday, May 4.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.