JS Clark wins third-consecutive boys track tittle.

JS Clark won its third-straight boys track and field title Thursday during the first day of the LHSAA Track & Field meet.
Thursday's event featured class 1A, B and C schools.
JSC was Acadiana lone champion, the ESA girls finished second in Class B.
In total Acadiana athletes won a combined 16 event golds Thursday, which are listed below.
Area Gold Medals
Class B
100m boys: Brylen Tyler JSC
200m boys: Byrlen Tyler JSC
400m boys: Joseph Levier JSC
110m boys hurd: JSC
4x200m boys: JSC
Boys Long Jump: Trevor Daugherty JSC
Boys Discus: Richard Magann ESA
Boys Javelin: D'Marcus Fugett JSC
100m Girls: Mary Johnson Lac
200m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA
400m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA
800m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA
100m Girls: Irene Kaiser ESA
4x400m girls: Lacassine
Girls Long Jump: Irene Kaiser ESA
Girls Shot Put: Vanessa Duhe Lacassine
Class 1A
Girls Javelin: Marin Barras Highland
Girls Shot Put: Marin Barras Highland
Boys Long Jump: Myles Liggans Highland
400m Boys: Joseph Jarworski Highland
Girls Discus: Marin Barras Highland
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers