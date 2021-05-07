JS Clark wins third-consecutive boys track tittle.

JS Clark won its third-straight boys track and field title Thursday during the first day of the LHSAA Track & Field meet.

Thursday's event featured class 1A, B and C schools.

JSC was Acadiana lone champion, the ESA girls finished second in Class B.

In total Acadiana athletes won a combined 16 event golds Thursday, which are listed below.

Area Gold Medals

Class B

100m boys: Brylen Tyler JSC

200m boys: Byrlen Tyler JSC

400m boys: Joseph Levier JSC

110m boys hurd: JSC

4x200m boys: JSC

Boys Long Jump: Trevor Daugherty JSC

Boys Discus: Richard Magann ESA

Boys Javelin: D'Marcus Fugett JSC

100m Girls: Mary Johnson Lac

200m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA

400m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA

800m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA

100m Girls: Irene Kaiser ESA

4x400m girls: Lacassine

Girls Long Jump: Irene Kaiser ESA

Girls Shot Put: Vanessa Duhe Lacassine

Class 1A

Girls Javelin: Marin Barras Highland

Girls Shot Put: Marin Barras Highland

Boys Long Jump: Myles Liggans Highland

400m Boys: Joseph Jarworski Highland

Girls Discus: Marin Barras Highland

