JS Clark wins third-consecutive boys track tittle.

WAFB
LHSAA Track & Field 2021
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 23:03:44-04

JS Clark won its third-straight boys track and field title Thursday during the first day of the LHSAA Track & Field meet.

Thursday's event featured class 1A, B and C schools.

JSC was Acadiana lone champion, the ESA girls finished second in Class B.

In total Acadiana athletes won a combined 16 event golds Thursday, which are listed below.

Area Gold Medals
Class B
100m boys: Brylen Tyler JSC
200m boys: Byrlen Tyler JSC
400m boys: Joseph Levier JSC
110m boys hurd: JSC
4x200m boys: JSC
Boys Long Jump: Trevor Daugherty JSC
Boys Discus: Richard Magann ESA
Boys Javelin: D'Marcus Fugett JSC
100m Girls: Mary Johnson Lac
200m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA
400m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA
800m Girls: Ayden Brown ESA
100m Girls: Irene Kaiser ESA
4x400m girls: Lacassine
Girls Long Jump: Irene Kaiser ESA
Girls Shot Put: Vanessa Duhe Lacassine

Class 1A
Girls Javelin: Marin Barras Highland
Girls Shot Put: Marin Barras Highland
Boys Long Jump: Myles Liggans Highland
400m Boys: Joseph Jarworski Highland
Girls Discus: Marin Barras Highland

