KATC

Posted at 10:02 PM, Mar 01, 2021

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL Class 2A Semifinal Doyle 65, Avoyelles Charter 61 Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57 Class B Semifinal Hathaway 46, Bell City 34 Division IV Semifinal Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.