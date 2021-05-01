Gators advance to first softball championship game

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
DIVISION V
CHAMPIONSHIP
2. Clairborne Christian
1. Northside Christian
Saturday, 5/1 at 11 a.m.
DIVISION III
CHAMPIONSHIP
3. Holy Savior Menard
1. Notre Dame
Saturday, 5/1 at 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
2. Beau Chene
1. North DeSota
Saturday, 5/1 at 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINALS
3. Tioga 0
2. Beau Chene 8
DIVISION II
SEMIFINALS
3. Haynes Academy 7
2. St. Thomas More 5
DIVISION III
5. St. Charles Catholic
1. Notre Dame
Thursday, 4/29 at 3 p.m.
DIVISION V
5. Family Community 4
1. Northside Christian 11
CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINALS
5. Neville 5
4. North Vermilion 3
10. Belle Chasse 1
2. Beau Chene 3
CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
12. Iota 1
4. Iowa 2
7. Sterlington 5
2. Kaplan 4
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
10. Lake Arthur 2
2. Doyle 9
DIVISION II
QUARTERFINALS
8. Teurlings 0
1. Archbishop Hannan 10
7. Academy of Our Lady 2
2. St. Thomas More 12
DIVISION III
QUARTERFINALS
8. Catholic N.I. 1
1. Notre Dame 11
7. Lafayette Christian 3
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 13
DIVISION IV
QUARTERFINALS
8. Opelousas Catholic 1
1. Calvary Baptist 11
7. Central Catholic 1
2. Catholic P.C. 2
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
1. Northside Christian - BYE TO SEMIFINALS
CLASS 4A
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Cecilia 1
1. North DeSoto 13
5. North Vermilion 25
21. Minden 1
10. Belle Chase 21
7. Eunice 9
15. Pearl River 2
2. Beau Chene 4
CLASS 3A
REGIONAL ROUND
12. Iota 5
5. Buckeye 4
14. Berwick 4
3. Jena 8
11. Pine Prairie 3
6. Lutcher 12
15. Mamou 1
2. Kaplan 2
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Kinder 3
8. Loureauville 1
10. Lake Arthur 12
7. Port Barre 10
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
10. Centerville 1
7. Delta Charter 12
CLASS B
REGIONAL ROUND
14. Lacassine 0
3. Florien 15
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux 2
8. Teurlings 12
15. E.D White 10
2. St. Thomas More 0
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Ascension Epis. 2
8. Catholic 12
10. Episcopal 0
7. Lafayette Christian 15
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Ouchita Christian 2
8. Opelousas Catholic 7
11. St. Edmund 2
6. Cedar Creek 9
10. Sacred Heart 2
7. Central Catholic 4
15. Highland Baptist 1
2. Catholic P.C. 8
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
1. Northside Christian - BYE
CLASS 5A
29. Southside 0
4. Walker 8
30. New Iberia 1
3. Barbe 11
19. Acadiana 3
14. Haughton 4
CLASS 4A
17. South Lafourche 7
16. Cecilia 17
25. Breaux Bridge 2
8. Assumption 15
28. Opelousas 0
5. North Vermilion 10
20. Rayne 2
13. Leesville 8
27. Westgate 18
6. Franklinton 0
26. Eleanor McMain 0
7. Eunice 18
23. Morgan City 1
10. Belle Chasse 16
32. Landry-Walker 0
2. Beau Chene 22
CLASS 3A
17. Church Point 0
16. Caldwell Parish 2
25. Patterson 3
8. South Beauregard 14
21. Jennings 2
12. Iota 10
29. Ville Platte 0
4. Iowa 15
19. Kenner Discovery 3
14. Berwick 13
22. Erath 0
11. Pine Prairie 10
18. West Feliciana 0
15. Mamou 2
31. Lake Charles Prep 0
2. Kaplan 7
CLASS 2A
25. Pickering 2
8. Loreauville 8
21. Delcambre 3
12. French Settlement 5
26. Vinton 0
7. Port Barre 15
23. Welsh 0
10. Lake Arthur 15
