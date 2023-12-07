The chance of a lifetime: Acadiana seniors will play in the dome for the first time

The last time we saw the Acadiana Rams hoist a trophy was in 2020. The freshmen are now seniors on the team, and that moment replays in their minds.

“It was a great experience, said Michael Willis. “Some people never have that happen in their four years of playing high school football so it’s a blessing.”

When you set the bar high in year one, the only thing to do is continue to raise it. The Wrecking Rams fell short of completing their goal in 2021 and 2022 of getting to the state championship game.

“It was very frustrating,” said Ezekiel Hypolite. “It was a tough ending to the season in 2021 and 2022. In my junior year, we didn’t even win the district championship, and that’s always the first goal."

Leaving the place better than you found it is an old saying, and in this case, the only way to do that is to win state on Friday and set the bar like seniors did for them in 2020.

“It will be a full circle moment,” said Jackson Hammond. “I have a ring, but it's not mine. I felt like it belonged to the seniors so this year, I must win so I can say this one is mine."

The Rams will face Catholic of Baton Rouge on Friday in the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.