Super 16 | Catholic QB/RB KK Reno

KK Reno is no stranger to the spotlight at Catholic high. As a sophomore, he was an all-district wide receiver. But 2020 brought the challenge of quarterback.

"It was kinda hard going through it at first. But coach (Scott) Wattigny helped me at first," Reno said. "He helped me to understand the plays better so I could tell the young players what to do."

Reno quickly adjusted and let his natural running skills go to work. Accounting for over 1,200 total yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He was named the District 7-2A co-offensive MVP and an LFCA all-state selection.

"He's infectious in a positive way. He's got a great smile about him," Head Coach Scott Wattigny said. "He's steady Eddy. But in a positive way."

In 2021, expect to see Reno all over the field for the Panthers.

"You're going to see him play a lot more defense, He's going to be Mr. Everything," Wattigny said. "He's going to play safety, running back, quarterback, receiver. He's going to do a lot for us."

Reno has offers to UL, Southern and Southeastern, with more possibly to come. And his versatility on offense and defense, may come in handy when making a college choice.

"It benefits KK, because when you talk to college coaches, some guys see him as a running back, some guys see him as a slot receiver, some guys see him as an inside backer, some guys see him as a safety," Wattigny said. "So we would do a disservice to him to just place him at quarterback or running back and not give him an opportunity to play other positions."

"(I plan to) show everyone that I can do anything," Reno said. "If you want me on offense, I can play offense. If you want me on defense I can play defense. If you even want me on special teams, I can do that for you."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel