New Iberia hosts Friday Night Live Week 3

Last week, Friday Night Live brought you to the Battle on University with a thrilling matchup between the Carencro Bears and the Lafayette Christian Knights.

Tonight, Friday Night Live makes its way down the Bayou Teche for an exciting game between the NISH Yellow Jackets and the Comeaux High Spartans. Join the KATC Team tonight, Friday, September 19, at 6 PM for special pre-game coverage from Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 3 games happening in your area at 10 PM.

Friday Night Live has 7 more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

See the top moments from FNL's Week 2 matchup between Carencro and LCA.

The Carencro Cheerleaders were named KATC’s Week 2 Top Squad. Watch them show their spirit in last week’s KATC Top Squad highlight.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel