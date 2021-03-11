Lotief out as Kaplan football coach

KAPLAN — Kaplan football coach Stephen Lotief is no longer a coach at Kaplan a school source confirms to KATC Thursday. The Acadiana Advocate was the first to report the news.

Lotief compiled a 92-42 record leading the Pirates to the state semifinals from 2016-2018. He also led the school's wrestling program.

The school says he remains employed at Kaplan but did not comment further on the matter.

Before coaching Kaplan, Lotief coach North Vermilion football. He released this statement Thursday night, "It was a good run. I wish the Kaplan community all of the best. They are a good, strong, and hard-working community that knows how to claw, scratch, and fight. Thanks for letting me be a part of your family.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel