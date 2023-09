Game of the Week Rewind: Teurlings bounce back against Norte Dame at home winning 34-14

Posted at 12:00 AM, Sep 23, 2023

Tuerlings Catholic scores 13 unanswered points to secure the 34-14 victory.

