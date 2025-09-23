Friday Night Live Top Squad - September 19

Go Big J! The New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jacket Cheerleaders brought the home crowd to their feet during their Friday Night Live game against the Comeaux High Spartans.

The squad pushed their team through and kept spirits high with chants, cheers and stunts earning them the Friday Night Live Week 3 Top Squad title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

