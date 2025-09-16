Friday Night Live Top Squad - September 12

Friday Night Live Week 2 brought Acadiana all the thrilling action from The Battle of University at the CroDome.

Through all the tackles and touchdowns, the Carencro Golden Bear Cheerleaders pushed their team through to a great game against LCA. Their unwavering spirit earns them the KATC Top Squad title for Week 2.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

