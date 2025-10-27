Friday Night Live Top Squad - October 24

It was a homecoming victory for the Iota Bulldogs during their Friday Night Live game against Ville Platte.

From the sidelines, the Iota High cheer team motivated the Bulldogs to "Go, Fight, Win," and kept the crowd on their feet. For bringing their infectious spirit to Bulldog fans and to Friday Night Live viewers, we've awarded the Iota High cheer team the Week 8 FNL Top Squad title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

