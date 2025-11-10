Friday Night Live Top Squad - November 7

It was a hard fought battle for the Beau Chene Gators during their Friday Night Live game against the Opelousas Tigers.

Team spirit filled Walter Davis stadium on November 7 for Beau Chene High's senior night. From the sidelines, the Gator cheerleaders supported every push, tackle and attempt of their team to keep the Tigers at bay. For their high energy, even in the face of defeat, we've awarded the Beau Chene High cheer team the Week 10 FNL Top Squad title.

Friday Night Live's Top Squad is sponsored by Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio.

