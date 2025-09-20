Friday Night Live Week 3 scores and highlights

Tight finishes and several lopsided victories highlighted Friday’s high school football slate across the area.

Zachary put together a strong road performance to beat Carencro 34-20, while St. Thomas More held off Acadiana in a wild, come-from behind affair, 39-35. Teurlings Catholic squeaked past Notre Dame, 24-20, and Lake Charles College Prep edged Opelousas 41-34.

Here are Friday's results:

Zachary 34, Carencro 20

Westminster Christian-Opelousas 49, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 7

Marksville 20, Iota 8

Teurlings Catholic 24, Notre Dame 20

North Central 46, Pine Prairie 0

Crowley 42, East Beauregard 26

West St. Mary 58, Thrive Academy 0

St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35

Lafayette 49, Mamou 6

Comeaux 42, New Iberia 28

South Terrebonne 50, Hanson Memorial 0

St. Martinville 35, Breaux Bridge 7

Delcambre 28, Beau Chene 6

Jeanerette 50, White Castle 0

Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 38, Basile 15

Vermilion Catholic 29, Loreauville 26

Jennings 26, Welsh 14

Erath 35, Eunice 16

Lake Charles College Prep 41, Opelousas 34

Kaplan 48, North Vermilion 16

Elton 64, Montgomery 62

Ascension Episcopal 39, Abbeville 34

Southside 35, Madison Prep 22

Franklin 35, Berwick 0

Thomas Jefferson 48, Centerville 28

Church Point 46, Rayne 16

