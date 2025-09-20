Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Live Week 3 scores and highlights

Tight finishes and several lopsided victories highlighted Friday’s high school football slate across the area.

Zachary put together a strong road performance to beat Carencro 34-20, while St. Thomas More held off Acadiana in a wild, come-from behind affair, 39-35. Teurlings Catholic squeaked past Notre Dame, 24-20, and Lake Charles College Prep edged Opelousas 41-34.

Here are Friday's results:
Zachary 34, Carencro 20
Westminster Christian-Opelousas 49, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 7
Marksville 20, Iota 8
Teurlings Catholic 24, Notre Dame 20
North Central 46, Pine Prairie 0
Crowley 42, East Beauregard 26
West St. Mary 58, Thrive Academy 0
St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35
Lafayette 49, Mamou 6
Comeaux 42, New Iberia 28
South Terrebonne 50, Hanson Memorial 0
St. Martinville 35, Breaux Bridge 7
Delcambre 28, Beau Chene 6
Jeanerette 50, White Castle 0
Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 38, Basile 15
Vermilion Catholic 29, Loreauville 26
Jennings 26, Welsh 14
Erath 35, Eunice 16
Lake Charles College Prep 41, Opelousas 34
Kaplan 48, North Vermilion 16
Elton 64, Montgomery 62
Ascension Episcopal 39, Abbeville 34
Southside 35, Madison Prep 22
Franklin 35, Berwick 0
Thomas Jefferson 48, Centerville 28
Church Point 46, Rayne 16

