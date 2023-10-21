FNF23 Week 8| Play of the Week

Voting ends Sunday night at 8.
The winner is named during the KATC News at 10 that night.
Sponsored by The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Download our free app for Apple,Android, Roku and Amazon devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers