FNF22 | Week 9 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: St. Martinville at Abbeville
Thursday 10/27
Delcambre at AES
Comeaux at Barbe
Catholic PC at North Central
Northwest at Ville Platte
Pine Prairie at Mamou
Morgan City at Lutcher
West St. Mary at Franklin
Acadiana at Carencro
Notre Dame at Grand Lake
St. Martinville at Abbeville
St. Edmund at Westminster
Erath at Crowley
Iota at Port Barre
Oberlin at Gueydan
Loreauville at Catholic NI
Leesville at Eunice
Friday 10/28
Northside at Teurlings
Westgate at STM
Livonia at Cecilia
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Lafayette at Southside
Deridder at Rayne
Kaplan at Church Point
Sacred Heart VP at Opelousas Catholic
Hanson Memorial at Beau Chene
LCA at North Vermilion
Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic
Covenant Christian at Jeanerette
Dequincy at Lake Arthur
Merryville at Basile
Jennings at LCCP
New Iberia at Sulphur
Donaldsonville at Patterson
Highland Baptist at Centerville
Berwick at St. James
Forfeit
Vinton (FF) at Welsh
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
