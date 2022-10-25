FNF22 | Week 9 Schedule

Game of the Week: St. Martinville at Abbeville

Thursday 10/27

Delcambre at AES

Comeaux at Barbe

Catholic PC at North Central

Northwest at Ville Platte

Pine Prairie at Mamou

Morgan City at Lutcher

West St. Mary at Franklin

Acadiana at Carencro

Notre Dame at Grand Lake

St. Martinville at Abbeville

St. Edmund at Westminster

Erath at Crowley

Iota at Port Barre

Friday 10/28

Northside at Teurlings

Westgate at STM

Livonia at Cecilia

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

Lafayette at Southside

Deridder at Rayne

Kaplan at Church Point

Sacred Heart VP at Opelousas Catholic

Hanson Memorial at Beau Chene

Leesville at Eunice

LCA at North Vermilion

Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

Oberlin at Gueydan

Loreauville at Catholic NI

Covenant Christian at Jeanerette

Dequincy at Lake Arthur

Merryville at Basile

Jennings at LCCP

New Iberia at Sulphur

Donaldsonville at Patterson

Highland Baptist at Centerville

Berwick at St. James

Forfeit

Vinton (FF) at Welsh

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel