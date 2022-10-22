FNF22 | Week 8 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Southside at Acadiana

Thursday 10/20

Barbe at Lafayette

AES at Loreauville

Rayne at Washington-Marion

Ville Platte at Church Point

Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic

Livonia at Crowley

Friday 10/21

Southside at Acadiana

STM at Teurlings

Westgate at LCA

Sam Houston at Carencro

New Iberia at Comeaux

North Vermilion at Northside

Kaplan at St. Martinville

Mamou at Iota

Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene

Basile at Port Barre

Opelousas Catholic at North Central

Pine Prairie at Northwest

Catholic PC at St. Edmund

Cecilia at Opelousas

Abbeville at Erath

Jeanerette at Highland Baptist

Westlake at Jennings

Welsh at Lake Arthur

Westminster at Sacred Heart VP

Eunice at Deridder

Gueydan at Hamilton Christian

Elton at Oberlin

Notre Dame at Dequincy

Vermilion Catholic at Centerville

Delcambre at West St. Mary

Archbishop Shaw at Patterson

Catholic Ni at Franklin

E.D. White at Berwick

South Terrebone at Morgan City

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel