FNF22 | Week 8 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Southside at Acadiana
Thursday 10/20
Barbe at Lafayette
AES at Loreauville
Rayne at Washington-Marion
Ville Platte at Church Point
Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic
Livonia at Crowley
Friday 10/21
Southside at Acadiana
STM at Teurlings
Westgate at LCA
Sam Houston at Carencro
New Iberia at Comeaux
North Vermilion at Northside
Kaplan at St. Martinville
Mamou at Iota
Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene
Basile at Port Barre
Opelousas Catholic at North Central
Pine Prairie at Northwest
Catholic PC at St. Edmund
Cecilia at Opelousas
Abbeville at Erath
Jeanerette at Highland Baptist
Westlake at Jennings
Welsh at Lake Arthur
Westminster at Sacred Heart VP
Eunice at Deridder
Gueydan at Hamilton Christian
Elton at Oberlin
Notre Dame at Dequincy
Vermilion Catholic at Centerville
Delcambre at West St. Mary
Archbishop Shaw at Patterson
Catholic Ni at Franklin
E.D. White at Berwick
South Terrebone at Morgan City
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
