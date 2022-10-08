FNF22 | Week 6 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Teurlings at Westgate

Thursday 10/6

Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic

Catholic PC at Sacred Heart VP

Basile at Hamilton Christian

Gueydan at Elton

Central Catholic at Centerville

Welsh at Grand Lake

Friday 10/7

Teurlings at Westgate

North Vermilion at STM

LCA at Northside

Carencro at Lafayette

Southside at Comeaux

Cecilia at Breaux Bridge

Kaplan at Crowley

Iota at Northwest

Opelousas Catholic at Westminster

Church Point at Port Barre

North Central at St. Edmund

Livonia at Beau Chene

Rayne at Eunice

New Iberia at Opelousas

St. Martinville at Erath

St. Charles Catholic at Abbeville

AES at Catholic NI

Merryville at Highland Baptist

Franklin at Delcambre

Kinder at Jennings

Notre Dame at Lake Arthur

Ville Platte at Mamou

Acadiana at Sam Houston

Pine Prairie at Tioga

E.D. White at Patterson

Loreauville at West St. Mary

Jeanerette at Hanson Memorial

Berwick at Donaldsonville

Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

