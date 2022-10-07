FNF22 | Week 6 Schedule

Game of the Week: Teurlings at Westgate
Thursday 10/6
Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic
Catholic PC at Sacred Heart VP
Basile at Hamilton Christian
Gueydan at Elton
Central Catholic at Centerville
Welsh at Grand Lake
Friday 10/7
Teurlings at Westgate
North Vermilion at STM
LCA at Northside
Carencro at Lafayette
Southside at Comeaux
Cecilia at Breaux Bridge
Kaplan at Crowley
Iota at Northwest
Opelousas Catholic at Westminster
Church Point at Port Barre
North Central at St. Edmund
Livonia at Beau Chene
Rayne at Eunice
New Iberia at Opelousas
St. Martinville at Erath
St. Charles Catholic at Abbeville
AES at Catholic NI
Merryville at Highland Baptist
Franklin at Delcambre
Kinder at Jennings
Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
Ville Platte at Mamou
Acadiana at Sam Houston
Pine Prairie at Tioga
E.D. White at Patterson
Loreauville at West St. Mary
Jeanerette at Hanson Memorial
Berwick at Donaldsonville
Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
