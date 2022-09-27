FNF22 | Week 5 Schedule

Game of the Week: Cecilia at Notre Dame

Thursday 9/22

West St. Mary at Abbeville

St. Martinville at Lafayette

Menard at Opelousas Catholic

Mamou at Church Point

Ville Platte at Pine Prairie

Sacred Heart at Caldwell Parish

Friday 9/23

Cecilia at Notre Dame

Denham Springs at STM

West St. John at AES

New Iberia at Carencro

Comeaux at Acadiana

Breaux Bridge at Teurlings

Barbe at Southside

Jennings at Iota

Crowley at Rayne

Northwest at Port Barre

Leesville at Opelousas

Beau Chene at Kaplan

Lagrange at North Vermilion

Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist

Westminster at Delcambre

Welsh at Loreauville

Central Catholic at Jeanerette

Magnolia at Westgate

Eunice at Catholic NI

Merryville at Elton

Gueydan at Basile

LCA at Avoyelles

Erath at Vinton

North Central at Northwood Lena

Patterson at Franklin

St. Edmund at Oakdale

Northside at Peabody

Thrive at Berwick

Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian

Ascension Christian at Centerville

Morgan City at Assumption

Lake Arthur at Pickering

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

