FNF22 | Week 4 Highlights and Scores

Game of the Week: Westgate at St. Martinville

Thursday 9/22

North Vermilion at Loreauville

Centerville at Jeanerette

Hanson Memorial at Highland Baptist

Friday 9/23

Westgate at St. Martinville

Ruston at LCA

Acadiana at Lafayette

AES at Breaux Bridge

Crowley at Cecilia

Kaplan at Rayne

Teurlings at Notre Dame

Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic

Abbeville at Beau Chene

Eunice at Northwest

LaGrange at St. Edmund

Ascension Christian at North Central

Vermilion Catholic at Erath

East Beauregard at Gueydan

Southside at New Iberia

Delcambre at Lake Arthur

Pickering at Welsh

Basile at Elton

Port Barre at Mamou

Iota at Ville Platte

Church Point at Pine Prairie

STM at Catholic BR

Westminster at Hamilton Christian

Carencro at Sulphur

Comeaux at Sam Houston

Jennings at Iowa

Northside at Mckinley

Catholic Ni at Leesville

Opelousas at St. Amant

Sacred Heart at Menard

Franklin at Central Lafourche

Cohen at Berwick

Covenant Christian at Central Catholic

AJ Ellender at Morgan City

West St. Mary at St. John

Chalmette at Patterson

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

