FNF22 | Week 3 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Southside at Carencro
Thursday 9/15
Iota at Crowley
Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre
Hamilton Christian at Welsh
St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge
Washington Marion at Cecilia
Catholic NI at Erath
New Iberia at Acadiana
Friday 9/16
Brother Martin at STM
Patterson at AES
Notre Dame at Comeaux
West St. Mary at Northside
Sulphur at Lafayette
St. Charles Catholic at Teurlings
Rayne at Church Point
LCCP at Opelousas
Thrive Academy at North Central
Beau Chene at Northwest
Avoyelles at Eunice
Westminster (Laf) at St. Edmund
Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic
Abbeville at North Vermilion
Pope John Paul at Delcambre
St. John at Highland Baptist
Jeanerette at Lake Arthur
East Beauregard at Mamou
Buckeye at Pine Prairie
Sacred Heart at Basile
LCA at Jesuit
Kaplan at LaGrange
Westgate at Evangel
Ville Platte at Oakdale
Gueydan at Central Private
Elton at Montgomery
Jennings at Deridder
Franklin at Berwick
Riverside at Central Catholic
Morgan City at Covenant Christian
Westminster at Hanson Memorial
Saturday 9/17
Centerville at Thomas Jefferson
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
