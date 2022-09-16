FNF22 | Week 3 Schedule

Game of the Week: Southside at Carencro

Thursday 9/15

Iota at Crowley

Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre

Hamilton Christian at Welsh

St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge

Washington Marion at Cecilia

Catholic NI at Erath

New Iberia at Acadiana

Friday 9/16

Southside at Carencro

Brother Martin at STM

Patterson at AES

Notre Dame at Comeaux

West St. Mary at Northside

Sulphur at Lafayette

St. Charles Catholic at Teurlings

Rayne at Church Point

LCCP at Opelousas

Thrive Academy at North Central

Beau Chene at Northwest

Avoyelles at Eunice

Westminster (Laf) at St. Edmund

Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic

Abbeville at North Vermilion

Pope John Paul at Delcambre

St. John at Highland Baptist

Jeanerette at Lake Arthur

East Beauregard at Mamou

Buckeye at Pine Prairie

Sacred Heart at Basile

LCA at Jesuit

Kaplan at LaGrange

Westgate at Evangel

Ville Platte at Oakdale

Gueydan at Central Private

Elton at Montgomery

Jennings at Deridder

Franklin at Berwick

Riverside at Central Catholic

Morgan City at Covenant Christian

Westminster at Hanson Memorial

Saturday 9/17

Centerville at Thomas Jefferson

