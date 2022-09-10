FNF22 | Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic

Thursday 9/8

Port Barre at Beau Chene

Cecilia at Southside

Church Point at Kinder

Centerville at Thrive

Westminster at Grand Lake

Northside at Washington-Marion

Friday 9/9

Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic

Alexandria at STM

Woodlawn BR at LCA

Sulphur at Acadiana

Lafayette at Comeaux

Avoyelles at Teurlings

Notre Dame at St. Martinville

St. Louis at Iota

Natchitoches Central at Opelousas

Crowley at Northwest

Erath at North Vermilion

North Central at Gueydan

Dequincy at Loreauville

Hanson Memorial at Delcambre

Sam Houston at New Iberia

Morgan City at Jeanerette

LCCP at Westgate

Eunice at Jennings

Northwood Lena at Elton

Livonia at Pine Prairie

Basile at Ville Platte

Lake Arthur at Mamou

Welsh at Westlake

Carencro at Barbe

Breaux Bridge at Tioga

Rayne at Iowa

Catholic NI at Parkview Baptist

Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Catholic

Sacred Heart VP at Marksville

Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian

Abbeville at Central Catholic

MLK Charter at Franklin

Catholic PC at West St. Mary

Kaplan at Berwick

Bunkie at Patterson

Saturday 9/10

St. Edmund at John Paul II (Dallas)

