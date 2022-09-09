FNF22 | Week 2 Schedule

Game of the Week: Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic
Thursday 9/8
Port Barre at Beau Chene
Cecilia at Southside
Church Point at Kinder
Centerville at Thrive
Westminster at Grand Lake
Northside at Washington-Marion
Friday 9/9
Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic
Alexandria at STM
Woodlawn BR at LCA
Sulphur at Acadiana
Lafayette at Comeaux
Avoyelles at Teurlings
Notre Dame at St. Martinville
St. Louis at Iota
Natchitoches Central at Opelousas
Crowley at Northwest
Erath at North Vermilion
North Central at Gueydan
Dequincy at Loreauville
Hanson Memorial at Delcambre
Sam Houston at New Iberia
Morgan City at Jeanerette
LCCP at Westgate
Eunice at Jennings
Northwood Lena at Elton
Livonia at Pine Prairie
Basile at Ville Platte
Lake Arthur at Mamou
Welsh at Westlake
Carencro at Barbe
Breaux Bridge at Tioga
Rayne at Iowa
Catholic NI at Parkview Baptist
Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Catholic
Sacred Heart VP at Marksville
Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
Abbeville at Central Catholic
MLK Charter at Franklin
Catholic PC at West St. Mary
Kaplan at Berwick
Bunkie at Patterson
Saturday 9/10
St. Edmund at John Paul II (Dallas)
