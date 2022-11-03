FNF22 | Week 10 Schedule

Game of the Week: Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More
Thursday 11/3
Cecilia at Iowa
Sam Houston at Southside
Northside at Westgate
Hamilton Christian at Elton
St. Louis at Jennings
St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic
Friday 11/4
Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
North Vermilion at Teurlings
Crowley at St. Martinville
Church Point at Iota
Welsh at Notre Dame
Beau Chene at Opelousas
Mamou at Northwest
Abbeville at Kaplan
Merryville at Gueydan
Delcambre at Loreauville
Lafayette at New Iberia
West St. Mary at Catholic NI
St. John at Jeanerette
North Central at Sacred Heart VP
Port Barre at Pine Prairie
Oberlin at Ville Platte
Eunice at LaGrange
Acadiana at Barbe
Basile at East Beauregard
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial
Westminster at Catholic PC
Lake Arthur at Vinton
Patterson at Berwick
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
Rayne at Leesville
Erath at Donaldsonville
Comeaux at Sulphur
Highland Baptist at Central Catholic
Centerville at Covenant Christian
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers