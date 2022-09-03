FNF22 | Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Acadiana at Lafayette Christian
Thursday 9/1
Beau Chene at Rayne
Southside vs. Notre Dame (at Cecilia HS)
Northwest at Northside
Lafayette at H.L. Bourgeois
Friday 9/2
Acadiana at LCA (GOTW)
Comeaux at STM
Vermilion Catholic at Catholic NI
Plaquemine at AES
Delcambre at Centerville
North Vermilion at Kaplan
Iota at Iowa
Jeanerette at Westminster
St. Martinville at Cecilia
Port Barre at Livonia
Lake Arthur at Basile
Merryville at North Central
Kinder at Welsh
Patterson at West St. Mary
Carencro at Alexandria
Church Point at Eunice
St. Edmund at South Lafourche
Breaux Bridge at Franklin
Loreauville at Erath
St. Mary's at Abbeville
Opelousas at Teurlings
Crowley at St. Louis
Westgate at New Iberia
Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic
South Plaquemines at Mamou
Pine Prairie at Oberlin
Ville Platte at Sacred Heart VP
Highland Baptist at Houma Christian
Ascension Christian at Gueydan
Elton at Pickering
Jennings at Leesville
Morgan City at Berwick
Central Catholic at Central Private
St. John at Hanson Memorial
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers