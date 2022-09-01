FNF22 | Week 1 Schedule

Game of the Week: Acadiana at Lafayette Christian

Thursday 9/1

Beau Chene at Rayne

Southside vs. Notre Dame (at Cecilia HS)

Northwest at Northside

Lafayette at H.L. Bourgeois

Friday 9/2

Acadiana at LCA (GOTW)

Comeaux at STM

Vermilion Catholic at Catholic NI

Plaquemine at AES

Delcambre at Centerville

North Vermilion at Kaplan

Iota at Iowa

Jeanerette at Westminster

St. Martinville at Cecilia

Port Barre at Livonia

Lake Arthur at Basile

Merryville at North Central

Kinder at Welsh

Patterson at West St. Mary

Carencro at Alexandria

Church Point at Eunice

St. Edmund at South Lafourche

Breaux Bridge at Franklin

Loreauville at Erath

St. Mary's at Abbeville

Opelousas at Teurlings

Crowley at St. Louis

Westgate at New Iberia

Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic

South Plaquemines at Mamou

Pine Prairie at Oberlin

Ville Platte at Sacred Heart VP

Highland Baptist at Houma Christian

Ascension Christian at Gueydan

Elton at Pickering

Jennings at Leesville

Morgan City at Berwick

Central Catholic at Central Private

St. John at Hanson Memorial

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

