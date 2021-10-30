FNF21 | Week 9 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville
Thursday 10/28
Westminster at St. Edmund
North Central at Catholic PC
Friday 10/29
Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville
Carencro at St. Thomas More
Jefferson Rise Charter vs. Lafayette Christian
Barbe at Acadiana
Comeaux at Southside
Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
Teurlings at St. Martinville
Iota at Northwest
Breaux Bridge at Opelousas
Abbeville at Kaplan
Crowley at Erath
Eunice at North Vermilion
Catholic NI at Jeanerette
Northside at Westgate
Central Catholic at Highland Baptist
West St. Mary at Delcambre
Port Barre at Welsh
Grand Lake at Elton
Gueydan at Basile
Church Point at Mamou
Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart
Pine Prairie at Ville Platte
New Iberia at Sulphur
Lafayette at Sam Houston
Jennings at South Beauregard
Cecilia at Livonia
Rayne at Liberty Magnet
Beau Chene at Albany
ED White at Berwick
Hanson Memorial at Centerville
Patterson at St. James
Morgan City at South Terrebone
Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian
