FNF21 | Week 9 Schedule

Game of the Week: Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville

Thursday 10/28

Westminster at St. Edmund

North Central at Catholic PC

Friday 10/29

Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville

Carencro at St. Thomas More

Jefferson Rise Charter vs. Lafayette Christian

Barbe at Acadiana

Comeaux at Southside

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

Teurlings at St. Martinville

Iota at Northwest

Breaux Bridge at Opelousas

Abbeville at Kaplan

Crowley at Erath

Eunice at North Vermilion

Catholic NI at Jeanerette

Northside at Westgate

Central Catholic at Highland Baptist

West St. Mary at Delcambre

Port Barre at Welsh

Grand Lake at Elton

Gueydan at Basile

Church Point at Mamou

Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart

Pine Prairie at Ville Platte

New Iberia at Sulphur

Lafayette at Sam Houston

Jennings at South Beauregard

Cecilia at Livonia

Rayne at Liberty Magnet

Beau Chene at Albany

ED White at Berwick

Hanson Memorial at Centerville

Patterson at St. James

Morgan City at South Terrebone

Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel