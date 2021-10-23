FNF21 | Week 8 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Erath at St. Martinville

Thursday 10/21

Sam Houston at Acadiana

Lafayette Christian at Port Barre

Catholic of PC at Westminster

Basile at Merryville

Highland Baptist at Hanson Memorial

Central Catholic at Covenant Christian

Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep

Friday 10/22

Erath at St. Martinville

Southside at Lafayette

Brother Martin at Carencro

St. Thomas More at Northside

New Iberia at Comeaux

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

Westgate at Teurlings

Kaplan at Crowley

LaGrange at Rayne

Pine Prairie at Iota

Opelousas at Cecilia

Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge

North Central at Opelousas Catholic

Tioga at Eunice

Sacred Heart at St. Edmund

Centerville at Vermilion Catholic

Rayville at Abbeville

Grand Lake at Gueydan

Jeanerette at Delcambre

Notre Dame at Catholic NI

Welsh at Lake Arthur

Northwest at Mamou

North Vermilion at Washington Marion

Loreauville at West St. Mary

Elton at Hamilton Christian

Berwick at St. James

Donaldsonville at Patterson

A.J. Ellender at Morgan City

Forfeit

Church Point 2, Ville Platte 0

(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Church Point is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

