FNF21 | Week 8 Schedule

Game of the Week: Erath at St. Martinville
Thursday 10/21
Sam Houston at Acadiana
Lafayette Christian at Port Barre
Catholic of PC at Westminster
Basile at Merryville
Highland Baptist at Hanson Memorial
Central Catholic at Covenant Christian
Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep
Friday 10/22
Erath at St. Martinville
Southside at Lafayette
Brother Martin at Carencro
St. Thomas More at Northside
New Iberia at Comeaux
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
Westgate at Teurlings
Kaplan at Crowley
LaGrange at Rayne
Pine Prairie at Iota
Opelousas at Cecilia
Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge
North Central at Opelousas Catholic
Tioga at Eunice
Sacred Heart at St. Edmund
Centerville at Vermilion Catholic
Rayville at Abbeville
Grand Lake at Gueydan
Jeanerette at Delcambre
Notre Dame at Catholic NI
Welsh at Lake Arthur
Northwest at Mamou
North Vermilion at Washington Marion
Loreauville at West St. Mary
Elton at Hamilton Christian
Berwick at St. James
Donaldsonville at Patterson
A.J. Ellender at Morgan City
Forfeit
Church Point 2, Ville Platte 0
(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Church Point is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
