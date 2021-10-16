FNF21 | Week 7 Schedule and Highlights

Game of the Week: Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame

Thursday 10/14

Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame

Livonia at Opelousas

Friday 10/15

Teurlings at St. Thomas More (GOTW 2.0)

Sam Houston at Southside

Northside at Carencro

Barbe at Lafayette

Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal

Cecilia at Beau Chene

Church Point at Northwest

North Central at St. Edmund (7:30 pm)

Washington Marion at Eunice

Sacred Heart at Westminster

Catholic PC at Opelousas Catholic

Rayne at North Vermilion

St. Martinville at Kaplan

Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic

Crowley at Abbeville

Loranger at Erath

West St. Mary at Catholic NI

Acadiana at New Iberia

Franklin at Jeanerette

Delcambre at Loreauville

Iowa at Jennings

LaGrange at Welsh

Port Barre at Lake Arthur

Oberlin at Elton

Pine Prairie at Mamou

East Beauregard at Basile

Comeaux at Sulphur

Breaux Bridge at Peabody

Gueydan at Merryville

Berwick at Lutcher

Centerville at Covenant Christian

Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic

E.D. White at Patterson

Morgan City at Assumption

Saturday 10/16

Westgate at St. Augustine

Forfeit

Iota 2, Ville Platte 0

(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Iota is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

