FNF21 | Week 7 Schedule and Highlights

Game of the Week: Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame
Thursday 10/14
Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame
Livonia at Opelousas
Friday 10/15
Teurlings at St. Thomas More (GOTW 2.0)
Sam Houston at Southside
Northside at Carencro
Barbe at Lafayette
Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal
Cecilia at Beau Chene
Church Point at Northwest
North Central at St. Edmund (7:30 pm)
Washington Marion at Eunice
Sacred Heart at Westminster
Catholic PC at Opelousas Catholic
Rayne at North Vermilion
St. Martinville at Kaplan
Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic
Crowley at Abbeville
Loranger at Erath
West St. Mary at Catholic NI
Acadiana at New Iberia
Franklin at Jeanerette
Delcambre at Loreauville
Iowa at Jennings
LaGrange at Welsh
Port Barre at Lake Arthur
Oberlin at Elton
Pine Prairie at Mamou
East Beauregard at Basile
Comeaux at Sulphur
Breaux Bridge at Peabody
Gueydan at Merryville
Berwick at Lutcher
Centerville at Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic
E.D. White at Patterson
Morgan City at Assumption
Saturday 10/16
Westgate at St. Augustine
Forfeit
Iota 2, Ville Platte 0
(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Iota is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)
