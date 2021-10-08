FNF21 | Week 6 Schedule and Highlights

Game of the Week: St. Thomas More at Westgate

Thursday 10/7

Notre Dame at Welsh

Sulphur at Southside

Basile at Elton

Abbeville at St. Martinville

Patterson at Berwick

Central Catholic at Centerville

Friday 10/8

St. Thomas More at Westgate

Acadiana at Comeaux

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian

Carencro at Teurlings

New Iberia at Lafayette

Eunice at Rayne

Iota at Church Point

Port Barre at Crowley

Breaux Bridge at Cecilia

Northside at Opelousas

North Central at Westminster

Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund

Kaplan at Erath

Hamilton Christian at Gueydan

Loreauville at Catholic NI

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre

Catholic PC at Sacred Heart

Northwest at Pine Prairie

Mamou at Ville Platte

North Vermilion at LaGrange

Jennings at St. Louis

Jeanerette at Washington-Marion

Beau Chene at Livonia

Franklin at West St. Mary

Morgan City at South Lafourche

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial

