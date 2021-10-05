FNF21 | Week 6 Schedule

Game of the Week: St. Thomas More at Westgate
Thursday 10/7
Notre Dame at Welsh
Sulphur at Southside
Basile at Elton
Abbeville at St. Martinville
Patterson at Berwick
Central Catholic at Centerville
Friday 10/8
St. Thomas More at Westgate
Acadiana at Comeaux
Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
Carencro at Teurlings
New Iberia at Lafayette
Eunice at Rayne
Iota at Church Point
Port Barre at Crowley
Breaux Bridge at Cecilia
Northside at Opelousas
North Central at Westminster
Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund
Kaplan at Erath
Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
Loreauville at Catholic NI
Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist
Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre
Catholic PC at Sacred Heart
Northwest at Pine Prairie
Mamou at Ville Platte
North Vermilion at LaGrange
Jennings at St. Louis
Jeanerette at Washington-Marion
Beau Chene at Livonia
Franklin at West St. Mary
Morgan City at South Lafourche
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
