FNF21 | Week 5 Schedule and Highlights

Game of the Week: Notre Dame at Cecilia
Thursday 9/30
Kaplan at Loreauville
Sacred Heart at Mamou
Basile at Grand Lake
Friday 10/1
Notre Dame at Cecilia
Southside at Acadiana
Catholic NI at Ascension Episcopal
Catholic BR at Lafayette Christian
Ruston at St. Thomas More
Peabody at Northside
Eunice at Church Point
Crowley at Rayne
Carencro at St. Martinville
Teurlings at Breaux Bridge
Abbeville at Opelousas
Highland Baptist at Westminster
Kinder at Northwest
Ville Platte at Beau Chene
Livonia at St. Edmund
Northwood Lena at North Central
Erath at Vermilion Catholic
Iota at North Vermilion
Barbe at New Iberia
West St. Mary at Jeanerette
Westlake at Welsh
Grant at Pine Prairie
Westgate at LCCP
Comeaux at Sam Houston
Lafayette at Sulphur
Opelousas Catholic at Menard
Port Barre at Oakdale
Delcambre at Franklin
Jennings at Sterlington
Elton at Merryville
Gueydan at East Beauregard
Lake Arthur at Hanson Memorial
Centerville at Berwick
Central Catholic at McKinley
Patterson at Morgan City
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers