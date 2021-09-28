FNF21 | Week 5 Schedule

Game of the Week: Notre Dame at Cecilia

Thursday 9/30

Kaplan at Loreauville

Sacred Heart at Mamou

Basile at Grand Lake

Friday 10/1

Notre Dame at Cecilia

Southside at Acadiana

Catholic NI at Ascension Episcopal

Catholic BR at Lafayette Christian

Ruston at St. Thomas More

Peabody at Northside

Eunice at Church Point

Crowley at Rayne

Carencro at St. Martinville

Teurlings at Breaux Bridge

Abbeville at Opelousas

Highland Baptist at Westminster

Kinder at Northwest

Ville Platte at Beau Chene

Livonia at St. Edmund

Northwood Lena at North Central

Erath at Vermilion Catholic

Iota at North Vermilion

Barbe at New Iberia

West St. Mary at Jeanerette

Westlake at Welsh

Grant at Pine Prairie

Westgate at LCCP

Comeaux at Sam Houston

Lafayette at Sulphur

Opelousas Catholic at Menard

Port Barre at Oakdale

Delcambre at Franklin

Jennings at Sterlington

Elton at Merryville

Gueydan at East Beauregard

Lake Arthur at Hanson Memorial

Centerville at Berwick

Central Catholic at McKinley

Patterson at Morgan City

