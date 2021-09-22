FNF21 | Week 4 Schedule

Game of the Week: Notre Dame at Teurlings

Thursday 9/23

St. Martinville at Westgate (GOTW 2.0)

Barbe at Southside

Catholic NI at Delcambre

Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette

Westminster at Ascension Christian

Friday 9/24

Notre Dame at Teurlings

Sulphur at Acadiana

Lafayette at Comeaux

Abbeville at Northside

Cecilia at Crowley

Marksville at Church Point

Vandebilt Catholic at Breaux Bridge

Northwest at Eunice

West St. Mary at North Central

Rayne at Kaplan

Ascension Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

North Vermilion at Erath

Beekman at Highland Baptist

Iota at Jennings

East Beauregard at Elton

Hamilton Christian at Basile

Port Barre at Mamou

Central Catholic at Ville Platte

Block at Pine Prairie

St. Thomas More at Neville

New Iberia at Sam Houston

Carencro at Ruston

Lafayette Christian at St. Helena

Lake Arthur at Dequincy

Opelousas Catholic at Vinton

Beau Chene at Grant

Loreauville at Franklin

Opelousas at St. Amant

Welsh at Pickering

St. Edmund at Evangel

Gueydan at Oberlin

Sacred Heart at Rosepine

Thomas Jefferson at Centerville

Hanson Memorial at St. Martin Episcopal

Patterson at Amite

Kenner Discovery at Morgan City

Saturday 9/25

Berwick at Cohen

