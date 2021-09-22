FNF21 | Week 4 Schedule

Game of the Week: Notre Dame at Teurlings
Thursday 9/23
St. Martinville at Westgate (GOTW 2.0)
Barbe at Southside
Catholic NI at Delcambre
Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette
Westminster at Ascension Christian
Friday 9/24
Notre Dame at Teurlings
Sulphur at Acadiana
Lafayette at Comeaux
Abbeville at Northside
Cecilia at Crowley
Marksville at Church Point
Vandebilt Catholic at Breaux Bridge
Northwest at Eunice
West St. Mary at North Central
Rayne at Kaplan
Ascension Catholic at Vermilion Catholic
North Vermilion at Erath
Beekman at Highland Baptist
Iota at Jennings
East Beauregard at Elton
Hamilton Christian at Basile
Port Barre at Mamou
Central Catholic at Ville Platte
Block at Pine Prairie
St. Thomas More at Neville
New Iberia at Sam Houston
Carencro at Ruston
Lafayette Christian at St. Helena
Lake Arthur at Dequincy
Opelousas Catholic at Vinton
Beau Chene at Grant
Loreauville at Franklin
Opelousas at St. Amant
Welsh at Pickering
St. Edmund at Evangel
Gueydan at Oberlin
Sacred Heart at Rosepine
Thomas Jefferson at Centerville
Hanson Memorial at St. Martin Episcopal
Patterson at Amite
Kenner Discovery at Morgan City
Saturday 9/25
Berwick at Cohen
