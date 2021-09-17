FNF21 | Week 3 Schedule and Highlights

Game of the Week: Lafayette Christian at Acadiana

Thursday 9/16

Welsh at Hamilton Christian

Elton at Lake Arthur

Patterson at Central Catholic

Northside at West St. Mary

Friday 9/17

Lafayette Christian at Acadiana

Plaquemine at St. Thomas More

North Vermilion at Ascension Episcopal

Barbe at Teurlings

Mamou at Beau Chene (@ LCA)

Crowley at Iota

Comeaux at Notre Dame

Church Point at Rayne

Denham Springs at Cecilia

Lafayette at Carencro (@Breaux Bridge)

Southside at Opelousas

Hanson Memorial at Westminster

Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre

Kaplan at Northwest

Tara at St. Edmund

Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville

St. Louis at Erath

Delcambre at Gueydan

New Iberia at Westgate

Kinder at Loreauville

Deridder at Jennings

Basile at Sacred Heart

Northwood Lena at Ville Platte

Highland Baptist at St. John

Pine Prairie at Buckeye

Eunice at Avoyelles

Catholic NI at St. Paul's

North Central at Woodlawn Shreveport

Berwick at Franklin

Slaughter at Centerville

Covenant Christian at Morgan City

Forfeit

Breaux Bridge (F) at St. Martinville

(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Sacred Heart is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)

Saturday 9/18

Grand Lake at Jeanerette (@NISH)

