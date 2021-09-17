FNF21 | Week 3 Schedule and Highlights

Game of the Week: Lafayette Christian at Acadiana
Thursday 9/16
Welsh at Hamilton Christian
Elton at Lake Arthur
Patterson at Central Catholic
Northside at West St. Mary
Friday 9/17
Lafayette Christian at Acadiana
Plaquemine at St. Thomas More
North Vermilion at Ascension Episcopal
Barbe at Teurlings
Mamou at Beau Chene (@ LCA)
Crowley at Iota
Comeaux at Notre Dame
Church Point at Rayne
Denham Springs at Cecilia
Lafayette at Carencro (@Breaux Bridge)
Southside at Opelousas
Hanson Memorial at Westminster
Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre
Kaplan at Northwest
Tara at St. Edmund
Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville
St. Louis at Erath
Delcambre at Gueydan
New Iberia at Westgate
Kinder at Loreauville
Deridder at Jennings
Basile at Sacred Heart
Northwood Lena at Ville Platte
Highland Baptist at St. John
Pine Prairie at Buckeye
Eunice at Avoyelles
Catholic NI at St. Paul's
North Central at Woodlawn Shreveport
Berwick at Franklin
Slaughter at Centerville
Covenant Christian at Morgan City
Forfeit
Breaux Bridge (F) at St. Martinville
(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Sacred Heart is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)
Saturday 9/18
Grand Lake at Jeanerette (@NISH)
