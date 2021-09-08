FNF21 | Week 2 Schedule

Game of the Week: Jennings at Eunice

Thursday 9/9

Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas Catholic

Pine Prairie at Elton

Friday 9/10

Jennings at Eunice

Southside at Carencro

Lafayette at Lafayette Christian

Teurlings at Comeaux

Washington Marion at Northside

Cecilia at Rayne

Northwest at Crowley

Bossier at Opelousas

Beau Chene at Port Barre

Loreauville at North Vermilion

Central Catholic at Abbeville

Church Point at Kaplan

St. Martinville at New Iberia

Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist

Vinton at Welsh

Grand Lake at Lake Arthur

St. Edmund at Basile

Marksville at Sacred Heart

St. Thomas More at Alexandria

Acadiana at Catholic BR

Ascension Episcopal at Catholic PC

Westgate at West St. Mary

Jeanerette at Morgan City

Delcambre at Hanson Memorial

Gueydan at Northwood Lena

Erath at Dequincy

Iota at St. Louis Catholic

North Central at Oberlin

Mamou at Grant

Franklin at Patterson

Berwick at Westlake

Thrive at Centerville

Forfeit

Notre Dame 2, Sulphur 0

(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Sacred Heart is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)

Oakdale 2, Ville Platte 0

Catholic NI 2, Breaux Bridge 0

OFF

Westminster

