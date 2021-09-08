FNF21 | Week 2 Schedule

Game of the Week: Jennings at Eunice
Thursday 9/9
Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas Catholic
Pine Prairie at Elton
Friday 9/10
Jennings at Eunice
Southside at Carencro
Lafayette at Lafayette Christian
Teurlings at Comeaux
Washington Marion at Northside
Cecilia at Rayne
Northwest at Crowley
Bossier at Opelousas
Beau Chene at Port Barre
Loreauville at North Vermilion
Central Catholic at Abbeville
Church Point at Kaplan
St. Martinville at New Iberia
Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist
Vinton at Welsh
Grand Lake at Lake Arthur
St. Edmund at Basile
Marksville at Sacred Heart
St. Thomas More at Alexandria
Acadiana at Catholic BR
Ascension Episcopal at Catholic PC
Westgate at West St. Mary
Jeanerette at Morgan City
Delcambre at Hanson Memorial
Gueydan at Northwood Lena
Erath at Dequincy
Iota at St. Louis Catholic
North Central at Oberlin
Mamou at Grant
Franklin at Patterson
Berwick at Westlake
Thrive at Centerville
Forfeit
Notre Dame 2, Sulphur 0
(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Sacred Heart is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)
Oakdale 2, Ville Platte 0
Catholic NI 2, Breaux Bridge 0
OFF
Westminster
