FNF21 | Week 10 Scores and Highlights

Game of the Week: Westgate at Carencro

Thursday 11/4

Pine Prairie at Church Point

West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal

Oberlin at Basile

Northwest at Ville Platte

Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic

Friday 11/5

Westgate at Carencro

Opelousas at Beau Chene

Welsh at Lafayette Christian

North Vermilion at Cecilia

Westminster at Opelousas Catholic

Acadiana at Lafayette

Southside at New Iberia

Franklin at Catholic NI

East St. John at St. Thomas More

LaGrange at Eunice

Jeanerette at Loreauville

Teurlings at Northside

St. Martinville at Crowley

Livonia at Breaux Bridge

Erath at Abbeville

Lake Arthur at Kaplan

Elton at Gueydan

Mamou at Iota

Notre Dame at Port Barre

Houma Christian at Delcambre

Centerville at Highland Baptist

Westlake at Jennings

North Central at Sacred Heart

St. Edmund at Catholic PC

Rayne at Washington Marion

Comeaux at Barbe

Berwick at Donaldsonville

Covenant Christian at Hanson Memorial

Lutcher at Patterson

Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

