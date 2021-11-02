FNF21 | Week 10 Schedule

Game of the Week: Westgate at Carencro
Thursday 11/4
Pine Prairie at Church Point
West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal
Oberlin at Basile
Northwest at Ville Platte
Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic
Friday 11/5
Westgate at Carencro
Opelousas at Beau Chene
Welsh at Lafayette Christian
North Vermilion at Cecilia
Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
Acadiana at Lafayette
Southside at New Iberia
Franklin at Catholic NI
East St. John at St. Thomas More
LaGrange at Eunice
Jeanerette at Loreauville
Teurlings at Northside
St. Martinville at Crowley
Livonia at Breaux Bridge
Erath at Abbeville
Lake Arthur at Kaplan
Elton at Gueydan
Mamou at Iota
Notre Dame at Port Barre
Houma Christian at Delcambre
Centerville at Highland Baptist
Westlake at Jennings
North Central at Sacred Heart
St. Edmund at Catholic PC
Rayne at Washington Marion
Comeaux at Barbe
Berwick at Donaldsonville
Covenant Christian at Hanson Memorial
Lutcher at Patterson
Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
